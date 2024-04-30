Ejisu resident confesses to receiving GHS 200 bribe but voting for his preferred candidate

A resident of the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region has publicly confessed to accepting a bribe from one of the candidates in the ongoing by-election while ultimately casting his vote for another.

The young man disclosed this during an exclusive interview with GH One TV.

In his own words;

“The parliamentary candidates have been going around sharing money to the electorates to influence them to vote in their favour, and I was one of the fortunate ones,” the resident stated during the interview.

Despite receiving GHC200 from a candidate engaged in vote-buying, the resident asserted his independence in decision-making.

“I prioritized which of the candidates would serve the best interest of the constituency,” they explained, emphasizing his commitment to choosing the candidate he believed would effectively represent the Ejisu constituency’s interests.

Expressing concern over the misuse of monetary influence in elections, the resident called upon political parties to refrain from such practices.

“Allow voters to make informed decisions by voting for whoever they deem fit to serve their interests,” he urged, advocating for a fair and transparent electoral process.