GhPageEntertainmentElikem Kumordzie comes under attack for criticizing Sarkodie's outfit
Entertainment

Elikem Kumordzie comes under attack for criticizing Sarkodie’s outfit

By Lizbeth Brown
Sarkodie and Elikem
Ghanaian fashion designer and actor Elikem Kumordzie has come under heavy attack after he criticized Sarkodie’s outfit on social media.

Elikem Kumordzie took to Instagram and shared a picture of the rapper wearing a two-piece linen outfit.

The fashion designer circled out part of Sarkodie’s outfit where he believed had a minor mishap.

He further indicated that Sarkodie’s tailor did a poor job and that he (Elikem) could have done a better job.

Well, this comment didn’t sit well with some netizens and has incurred the wrath of Sark natives.

Some social media users slammed him for being unprofessional, while others believed he could have done that privately.

Read the comments below;

    Source:Ghpage.com

