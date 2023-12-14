type here...
Emotional moment Pastor mended two broken-hearted church members by pairing them together – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
A Ghanaian pastor is going viral after a video of him playing the roll of a matchmaker for two broken-hearted congregants pops up on the internet.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the pastor asked if they had experienced heartbreak, to which both answered yes.

He went on to inquire if they knew each other, and they replied negatively.

The man of God seized the opportunity to encourage them to exchange numbers, facilitating communication to foster a possible romantic connection.

The congregants complied and exchanged contact information.

Watch the video below:

