Troubled socialite Hajia4Real who is currently facing trial in the United States has threatened to open up and speak her heart out.

According to the socialite who is also a musician, she has endured things within herself for a long time and believes that the time to speak out is near.

In a series of posts shared on her snap, Hajia4Real cryptic messages suggested that she might be snitching on her partners to avoid a jail term.

Hajia4Real is scheduled to make another court appearance on the 7th day of September 2023 and these comments from her have sent shocks to her alleged partners.

See her posts below:

Hajia-post

We wait patiently for her court hearing to see or hear what she told the court.

When found guilty Hajia4Real is likely to spend several years behind bars for money laundering and romance scam