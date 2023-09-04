type here...
Man returns to home country to marry after getting his white wife pregnant abroad
Entertainment

Man returns to home country to marry after getting his white wife pregnant abroad

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Jenna-and-Husband during their good days
Jenna-and-Husband
A young white lady has taken to social media to expose her husband for leaving her to marry another woman in his home country after getting her pregnant.

Her revelation comes after she joined a challenge on Tiktok sharing their experience after replying to someone who sent them a DM.

According to the white lady identified as Jenna, her husband DMed her in 2018 and after talking for some time, they started dating and one thing led to the other.

Her boyfriend informed her he was returning to Nigeria to attend to a family issue only to return and get married to another woman.

Jenna disclosed that as of that time she was 32 weeks pregnant but her boyfriend left her and flew to Nigeria to carry out his plan.

A day after celebrating their 5th anniversary, he shared the photos of his newlywed.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

