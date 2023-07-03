type here...
Evangelist Nana Agradaa twerks seductively on Live TikTok to entertain fans – VIDEO

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Evangelist Mama Pat (Nana Agradaa) has caused yet another unthinkable uproar with a video of herself dancing seductively on TikTok Live.

The video obtained captures the Sika Gari Fetish Priestess turned Televangelist seriously twerking – an act that Christendom abhors and sees as evil.

She happily engaged the fans and followers live on the popular video-sharing app as she shook her small ‘Kosua’ butts.

This video comes in the wake of news that Nana Agradaa’s women’s fellowship leader has snatched her husband.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa flaunts cash as her women’s fellowship leader uses money to snatch her husband

