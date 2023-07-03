type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa flaunts cash as her women's fellowship leader uses money to...
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa flaunts cash as her women’s fellowship leader uses money to snatch her husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Agradaa flaunts cash as her women's fellowship leader uses money to snatch her husband
- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel, Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa is currently beefing with her former Women’s Fellowship Leader for having a secret affair with her husband.

According to Nana Agradaa who shared a self-made video not long ago on Facebook, Aunty Mercy secretly took her husband’s number and started texting and calling him without her knowledge.

Pained Nana Agradaa additionally alleged that Aunty Mercy started sending her husband money in the early days of their affair.

READ ALSO: Agradaa cries as her women’s fellowship leader snatches her husband from her (Video)

Nana Agradaa flaunts cash as her women's fellowship leader uses money to snatch her husband

According to Nana Agradaa, she’s much convinced that Aunty Mercy used money to snatch her husband from her.

Still in the midst of the beef, Nana Agradaa has shared a new video – Flauinting bundles of cash to prove that she’s richer than Aunty Mercy hence her plan to use money to snatch her husband from her will fail.

In the short trending clip, Nana Agradaa bragged that the money she showed in the video is the cash she has purposely set aside for miscellaneous.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Moment Agradaa’s junior pastors beat Owusu Bempah’s junior pastor inside her church (Video)

READ ALSO: Nkwasiafuo – Nana Agradaa insults Ghanaians over Hajia4Real (Video)

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, July 3, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    78.7 ° F
    78.7 °
    78.7 °
    81 %
    1.7mph
    91 %
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways