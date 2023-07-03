Nana Agradaa flaunts cash as her women’s fellowship leader uses money to snatch her husband

- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel, Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa is currently beefing with her former Women’s Fellowship Leader for having a secret affair with her husband.

According to Nana Agradaa who shared a self-made video not long ago on Facebook, Aunty Mercy secretly took her husband’s number and started texting and calling him without her knowledge.

Pained Nana Agradaa additionally alleged that Aunty Mercy started sending her husband money in the early days of their affair.

According to Nana Agradaa, she’s much convinced that Aunty Mercy used money to snatch her husband from her.

Still in the midst of the beef, Nana Agradaa has shared a new video – Flauinting bundles of cash to prove that she’s richer than Aunty Mercy hence her plan to use money to snatch her husband from her will fail.

In the short trending clip, Nana Agradaa bragged that the money she showed in the video is the cash she has purposely set aside for miscellaneous.

Watch the video below to know more…

