The popular Ghanaian Street Preacher doing the most in the Lord’s Vine Yard, Evangelist Suro Nyame has outdoor his apostles (Junior Pastors) who are also from the streets for the first time on live TV.

The determined man of God has defied the odds and stood the test of time amidst attacks on him due to his style of spreading the word of God and is on his way to establishing a stronger army for God from the ghetto.

In a live appearance on Ghpage TV’s Most Watched Rash Hour Show hosted by Multiple Award-winning Blogger/Vlogger Rashad, Evangelist Suro Nyame chronicled his journey so far since he started ministry preaching to the highly dangerous thugs and street boys.

According to him, he started God’s work so many years ago and has been able to convert and lead a number of hard-core thugs and gangsters to Jesus Christ and are now living the good life.

Suro Nyame seized the opportunity to introduce his loyal junior pastors who will assist him in spreading the word of God to Ghettos and hot places occupied by these kinds of people who are socially not accepted.

The two pastors are named Pastor Game Thug and Pastor Voice. Both of them have tattoos and piercings all over their body.

