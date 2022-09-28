- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian singer and songwriter who performs under the stage name Kwabena Kwabena has argued that even if Jesus Christ can’t save Ghana if he becomes the president of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Yaw Gyebi, host of Adwumapa Mbre on Connect 97.1FM, Kwabena Kwabena proposed that the ‘treacherous’ 1992 constitution should be changed because it is the cause of our under-development.

He continued that the amendment of the 1992 constitution is the only thing that can guarantee the progress of the country.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, all of our politicians are liars and the 1992 constitution makes it very difficult to prosecute them even if they embezzle state funds.

Kwabena Kwabena is reported to have said;

Our 1992 constitution, which was drafted and used for 30 years, will compel political parties not to be truthful to Ghanaians. If you look at the beneficiaries, salaries, incentives, and other things like meeting allowances, this is not service.

“It is not service to the nation but rather the nation serving you. We have to sit down as Ghanaians and look into that. The 1992 constitution needs serious amendment. That’s my opinion.“

If we can amend the 1992 constitution, we would get truthful people who will truly serve our nation because with this constitution, even if Jesus Christ becomes our president, he won’t get ministers to support him.”

Meanwhile, the legendary Ghanaian High Life musician dropped a campaign song for the NPP in 2020 prior to December 7th’s general elections.

It’s obvious he’s utterly disappointed in how Nana Addo is running the country.