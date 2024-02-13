“Even Yaw Dabo is more popular than you, shut up, you were senseless ” – Wayoosi fires Martha Ankomah again

- Advertisement -

After Lilwin dragged Martha Ankomah last week, Wayoosi has taken over the baton to tell the award-winning actress his piece of mind follwing her infamous comments about the local movie industry.

Reacting to Martha Ankomah’s statement that Kumawood movies lack substance, Wayoosi has also attacked Martha Ankomah for being disrespectful.

Speaking in an interview, Wayoosi expressed that Martha Ankomah’s statement is an insult to the entire movie industry.

Wayoosi continued that Twi-speaking movie actors are more popular than their colleagues in Ghallywood.

In buttressing his assertion, he cited an instance where some Twi-speaking actors and actresses travelled abroad together with their English-speaking counterparts and the standing ovation they received was much more than those of their peers.



Wayoosi claims that even though the English-speaking actors and actresses were recognized but not as compared to the Twi-speaking actors and actresses.

Angry Wayoosi continued that even Yaw Dabo alone is more popular than Martha Ankomah.

Speaking again about Martha Ankomah, Wayoosi said that she is a nobody and irrelevant in the grand scheme of things and her comments were senseless.

According to him, even in the vicinity of the decent actress, Yaw Dabo is much more known than her.