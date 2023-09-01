RuffTown Music signee Wendy Shay is planning to take back her spot as the top female musician in the country with her yet-to-be-released song titled ‘Every Man Cheats’.

The musician who has not been too loud on the music scene for some time now is set to get people jamming to her new song.

Sharing a snippet of her new joint on her social media handle, she was spotted wearing a black sassy lingerie and matching pants with side press buttons that she intentionally left unbuttoned to show her smooth legs.

Also Read: We disagree with the court order – OSP replies court

In the viral video, Wendy Shay accessorized her outfit with a white long-sleeve shirt as she danced.

Though the song is yet to be released, the lyrics to the song have got people talking and asking who broke Wendy Shay’s heart to get her to record such a song talking about men cheating.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments below:

OkyeameKwame: “Are you sure everyone cheats? I have not met a saint yet, but I know many men who do not cheat. I love the song ?”

Iamrichbahd: “Ah but Wetin man do you dear ??? ???? I love the song but na how ago take explain myself to my future wife if this song blow ??? hahahaha”

Avalonnnxp: “Not every man tho ?”

Future_perry: “Nah lie not every man ? cheat because you have not yet meet the perfect man ? for you that why”

Yaa_korankyewah: “This one dier ey3 ampa ?no dey trust man oo”