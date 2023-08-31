The office of the Special Prosecutor has responded to the court on their ruling asking them to release all monies seized from the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

According to a response signed by Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng who is the Special Prosecutor, his outfit regards the court order but they would want to state that they disagree with the decision to release all the monies in their possession.

The letter stated that the Office of the Special Prosecutor filed an application to seize and freeze the account in the speculated time frame and not outside the stipulated time as claimed by the court during the hearing.

A portion of the statement reads: “While the OSP respects the Court’s decision, it disagrees with the decision of the Court. First, the OSP believes that the Court’s computation of the time limitation is, with respect, erroneous.

The OSP searched three (3) private residences associated with Ms. Dapaah over the course of two (2) weeks. The searches and discovery were ongoing during that period. There is little doubt that the OSP filed its application within the statutory window once the search and discovery window is considered.”

The OSP further stated that the acts of freezing and seizing the assets were not based on popular opinion but rather on a reasonable suspicion that the sums of money in the accounts of the troubled former minister were suspect.

“Second, the seizure by the OSP and the Special Prosecutor’s freezing order was effectuated on the very firm basis of reasonable suspicion that the amounts and bank balances were tainted property as Ms. Dapaah prevaricated as to the source(s) of the amounts she reported stolen from her residence, the amounts discovered by the OSP in her residence, and the volume of transactions in her bank accounts and investments,” the statement added.

