Exclusive: Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa marries Canada-based lawyer after first failed marriage (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly called Aunty Naa, aka Judge Kampala, has reportedly married a Ghanaian Canada-based lawyer.

According to reports, the award-winning radio presenter’s marriage was strictly by invitation hosted at a very coded location.

As disclosed by an insider, Aunty Naa’s new husband is a well-established lawyer who has achieved a lot in life and he’s currently based in Canada but frequently visits Ghana.

As we all know, Aunty Naa was previously married to popular Ghanaian radio presenter simply known as Bonshayka.

Just like Aunty Naa, Boneshayka has been in the media for over a decade.

The two were happily married until things went south hence they both decided to amicably part ways.

Watch the video below to know more…

Here is how some Ghanaians are reacting to news of Aunty Naa’s marriage;

Precious Ophy – Congratulations to her

Kwaku Rasta – They all have broken marriages but they talk about people’s own

Ayamba Joseph – Old lady is also enjoying her second half married boi,even your married is never perfect and you are on people marriage thinking you are solving it not knowing you are rather doing more harm than good.SOLVE YOUR MARITAL ISSUES FIRST BEFORE ATTEMPTING TO SOLVE OTHER.

Nana Yaa Kwaah – Congratulations

Cantarella Donkor – Congratulations Auntie naa