Faila Abdul-Razak cook-a-thon Venue, Date, and Time – Full Details

Failatu Abdul-Razak, a Ghanaian chef is set to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge to break the record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila broke the announcement to her followers in a Facebook post sighted by the editorial board of Ghpage.com and first to report on it as she showed her application and acceptance mail.

The prominent Tamale based chef is set to take up the challenge on 1st to 5th January 2024 at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale.

Faila is using this opportunity to call for all and sundry to come out in their numbers and show her all the support and love.

Who holds the Guinness World Record Longest cooking Marathon by an Individual?

The current record is held by Alan Fisher who broke Hilda Baci’s record months ago and the Tamale based chef is poised to bring the crown back to the female fraternity as she plans to cook for 120 hours.