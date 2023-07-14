Family cries as they accuse restaurant of killing and hiding their daughter’s corpse

- Advertisement -

A mourning family has cried out for help as they accuse a Lagos restaurant of allegedly hiding their daughter’s corpse after she died while at work.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Chinwedu and it was gathered that she worked at the restaurant’s outlet in Festac area of Lagos state.

While the management of the restaurant is yet to publicly disclose what led to the death of their staff, a family member alleged that they (restaurant) claimed that Chinwedu slumped and died while at work on Friday, July 7.

They, however, allegedly refused to release her corpse to the family. It’s alleged that a policeman countered the restaurant’s account of how Chinwedu, by allegedly revealing that she was electrocuted.

The family member said;

“She started working at KFC barely two months ago. On Friday last week, she was said to have slumped at about 11 PM.“

“KFC claimed she just screamed and fell while trying to hang her washed clothes. According to them, they rushed her to the hospital, but the first hospital rejected her because of deposit, it was the second hospital that they took her to that pronounced her dead on arrival.

“KFC took her body to the morgue without informing her family. And as we speak, they are yet to show the family where they dumped her body. Even the police has refused to tell the family where the body is.

“We think they are trying to cover up something. We don’t think she fell just like that. KFC claimed she just screamed and fell but they didn’t call her family who lives nearby. They took her to the hospital and still didn’t inform her people.

“She died and they took her body to the mortuary without informing her family. They ran to Festac police to make an entry without informing the family still”