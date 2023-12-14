type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Fans of Sarkodie are very foolish like him" - Shatta Wale drags...
Entertainment

“Fans of Sarkodie are very foolish like him” – Shatta Wale drags Sarknation

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Shatta-Wale-and-Sarkodie
Shatta Wale attacks Sarkodie again says #Behindthehits challenge is just a waste of time
- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall act and self acclaimed Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah has taken an unprovoked swipe at Sarkodie and his fans.

In post sighted on his official X account, the ‘On God’ hit maker labeled the fans of Sarkodie as foolish just as their favorite which happens to be Sarkodie.

According to him, he doesn’t see the sense in some of the names the Sarknatives on the X platform put on themselves in their bid to show their identity.

Related Story: Shatta Wale drops the wackiest verse of 2023 on Gangalia by Jay Bahd – LISTEN

“You go see names like Sark-Kwame, Sarkba, Sark the Gideon etc. Bery foolish like the favorite” his stated.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Shatta Wale has been on the dragging board after his verse on Jay Bahd’s Gangalia didn’t sit well with music lovers who have gone ahead to label it as the wackiest verse of 2023.

Check out his post below

TODAY

Thursday, December 14, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
48 %
2.9mph
0 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways