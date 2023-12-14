“Fans of Sarkodie are very foolish like him” – Shatta Wale drags Sarknation

- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall act and self acclaimed Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah has taken an unprovoked swipe at Sarkodie and his fans.

In post sighted on his official X account, the ‘On God’ hit maker labeled the fans of Sarkodie as foolish just as their favorite which happens to be Sarkodie.

According to him, he doesn’t see the sense in some of the names the Sarknatives on the X platform put on themselves in their bid to show their identity.

“You go see names like Sark-Kwame, Sarkba, Sark the Gideon etc. Bery foolish like the favorite” his stated.

Shatta Wale has been on the dragging board after his verse on Jay Bahd’s Gangalia didn’t sit well with music lovers who have gone ahead to label it as the wackiest verse of 2023.

Check out his post below