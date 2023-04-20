A man named Nana Yaw has come out to claim that he is the biological father of popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo.

According to Nana Yaw, he met Agya Koo’s mother in the early 70s and they had a brief romantic relationship which led to the birth of the actor.

He went on to explain that he lost touch with Agya Koo’s mother after they broke up and only recently discovered that he had a son who had become a famous actor.

Explaining why he was absent from their life, he noted that after she informed him of the outcome of their encounter, Agya Koo’s mother disappeared, leaving no trace of their whereabouts.

He revealed that he had no idea that Agya Koo was his son until recently when he saw him on television.

“I only heard that she had given birth and named him Kofi Adu, only for me to see him on television as Agya Koo. I just knew that he was my son because of certain characteristics and traits he exhibits,” he said

Asked why he’s waited all this while to finally disclose his identity the aged man said he had avoided the encounter because he was shy.

“If I met him today, I’ll jump and hug him as my son but I’ve never reached out because I was shy and afraid. I did not want it to look like I was chasing him because of his pedigree in life,” he disclosed.

Mr Bediako’s startling revelations have raised several questions online including the whereabouts of Agya Koo’s mother and the circumstances leading to her raising Agya Koo as a single mother.

In another revelation, it has emerged that Kumawood’s favourite Actor Agya Koo lost both his father and mother years ago when he was rising in his craft as a stand-up comedian in those early days.

This shocking disclosure in the wake of Nana Yaw’s claims that he’s the father of the actor has raised eyebrows. Explaining deep into detail the real truth, Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys on Rash Hour Show said the former is lying.

Boys Boys who appeared as a Guest on the show revealed that Agya Koo is an Orphan as such the claims by the man who is parading himself as the father of the actor is only throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.

OBOY SIKI TELLS IT ALL REGARDING WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT AGYA KOO AND HIS FATHER