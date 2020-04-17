type here...
Father of pregnant Ghanaian nurse who died of COVID-19, dies of the same virus

By Qwame Benedict
Sad news we are picking up has it that the father of the Ghanaian pregnant nurse in the UK who died of coronavirus has also passed on and surprisingly died of the same virus.

The late nurse identified as Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong until her death last sunday, was practicing as a nurse at the National Health Service of the United Kingdom.

Also Read: COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

It is said that the 28-year-old nurse had to undergo emergency caesarean to deliver a daughter before giving up her ghost.

In a new development brother of the nurse known as Charles Agyapong has revealed that their father Stephen Agyapong has also died of COVID-19.

According to him, their dad died a week ago before her sister

