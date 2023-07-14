type here...
Father sells his three children for Ghc 21k

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The Rivers State Police Command of Nigeria has arrested one ThankGod Ekwueme for selling his three children.

The suspect, whose wife is deaf and dumb, sold his first child who’s A 5-year-old for N700,000 (GHS 10,314.97), the second child who’s A 3-year-old for N350,000 (GHS5,120.48 ) and a day old baby for N500,000 (7,314.97)

Spokesperson of the command, SP, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, 2023, said the suspect, was arrested after credible information on his illegal activity.

In an interview with journalists, Ekwueme, said he was intercepted by OSPAC in his community Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state when he was about to sell his newborn baby.

The suspect disclosed that he was handed over to Elele Police Division from where he was transferred to the CP Monitoring unit.

Meanwhile, the mother-in-law of Mr Ekwueme explained to newsmen that before now, the suspect had been lying to her that her grandchildren died after childbearing.

She said the suspect, Ekwueme, was taking advantage of her daughter (his wife) who is deaf and dumb, to perpetrate the act of selling the wife’s children upon delivery

    Source:GHpage

