I fear Illitrates would carry my coffin when I die – Degree holder

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Allan-the-degree-holder
Allan-the-degree-holder
A young man on social media has revealed that his greatest fear is for his casket to be carried by illiterates with no university degree.

The man identified as Allan is known in his country as a strong champion of people acquiring a University degree.

According to the information about him, he believes in one having a degree more than anything else’s and at the slightest chance he gets he talks about the need for people to acquire a degree.

Sharing one of his greatest fears with his fans, he said he feared the people he despise (people without a degree) will carry his casket when he kicks the bucket.

His post reads: “My greatest fear is seeing my coffin carried to the grave by people who don’t have a DEGREE.”

See the screenshot below:

Many university grads view their degree as more than simply a piece of paper; it represents their success, perseverance, and hard work.

It stands for the information and abilities they have gained over time, as well as the opportunities that have come their way as a result.

Therefore, it might be extremely unsettling to consider that those who did not have the same possibilities or who did not take advantage of them would be the ones to carry their coffin.

