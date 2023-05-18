type here...
I can’t be in a relationship with someone without a degree – Man claims

By Qwame Benedict
Victor-and-graduate-female
A Kenyan man identified as Victor Patience Oyuko has disclosed that he would never enter into a relationship with any lady if she is not a graduate and has a degree.

According to him, it is advisable for every young person in the world to seek a degree because this will bridge the gap between inequality, poverty, illiteracy and despondence among others.

In a sit-down interview, he mentioned that any lady without a degree is not his type and has no taste for such ladies.

Victor mentioned that incase he goes on a date with any lady and finds out that the lady has no degree, he will immediately end the date because one of his requirement is for the lady to have a degree.

“I can’t marry a lady without a degree. Over my dead body. I will never forgive myself if I do. If I take a lady on a date and realise she doesn’t have a degree, I would end the date immediately. If you don’t have a degree, you are automatically not my type,” said Oyuko.

Victor is a strong advocate of degree in his home country and is championing it to the many youth on social media.

