type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews“Fear men” – Lady laments bitterly as she recalls lavish proposal following...
News

“Fear men” – Lady laments bitterly as she recalls lavish proposal following heartbreak

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
“Fear men” – Lady laments bitterly as she recalls lavish proposal following heartbreak
- Advertisement -

“Fear men” – Lady laments bitterly as she recalls lavish proposal following heartbreak

The lady shared a video from the previous year when her boyfriend had proposed.

It was indeed a happy day for her; As the video, she showed how she was full of happiness and tears of joy.

Amongst many other things, her man had surprised her with a ring, and money cakes, and still sprayed more notes on her.

However, despite all this, she got dumped by her man and she found it difficult to believe.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

She captioned …

“With all these them still serve me breakfast. Fear men”

“Fear men” – Lady laments bitterly as she recalls lavish proposal following heartbreak

Netizens Reactions


Faustina David said: “I think when any relationship get to this stage, both parties especially the girl; she shld be spiritually strong cuz enemies will arise.”

Noel Capri berry remarked: “I’d advise you not to talk about it here, depending on the problem, you may settle and get back together, don’t involve social.”

mrhappyman02 accused: “madam you do something”

Blessing Jay commented: “at least I receive surprise gifts ?? some of us we nor receive shinshin before dem serve us breakfast”

Nails by HBL??? said: “I am very sure this is spiritual, someone is fighting her relationship life, pls ma hold God tight be very prayerful he will come back I promise you.”

Watch the video below to know more …

@kingwealth_vawulence

#onthisday you no wan fear men ? Who you wan fear ?#fyp? #kingwealth22 #fyppppppppppppopppp #kingwealth22

? original sound – Female king?

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84 ° F
84 °
84 °
78 %
1.9mph
16 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more