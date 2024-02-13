- Advertisement -

“Fear men” – Lady laments bitterly as she recalls lavish proposal following heartbreak

The lady shared a video from the previous year when her boyfriend had proposed.

It was indeed a happy day for her; As the video, she showed how she was full of happiness and tears of joy.

Amongst many other things, her man had surprised her with a ring, and money cakes, and still sprayed more notes on her.

However, despite all this, she got dumped by her man and she found it difficult to believe.

She captioned …

“With all these them still serve me breakfast. Fear men”

Netizens Reactions



Faustina David said: “I think when any relationship get to this stage, both parties especially the girl; she shld be spiritually strong cuz enemies will arise.”

Noel Capri berry remarked: “I’d advise you not to talk about it here, depending on the problem, you may settle and get back together, don’t involve social.”

mrhappyman02 accused: “madam you do something”

Blessing Jay commented: “at least I receive surprise gifts ?? some of us we nor receive shinshin before dem serve us breakfast”

Nails by HBL??? said: “I am very sure this is spiritual, someone is fighting her relationship life, pls ma hold God tight be very prayerful he will come back I promise you.”

