Felicia Osei speaks after 21 Tiktokers rejected GH¢3K given to them to share by Fadda Dickson

It became the most prominent social media conversation days ago.

21 TikTokers who honoured United Television’s (UTV) annual holiday event dubbed “UTV Day With The Stars” were disappointed after it was reported that they were given GHc3K to share.

This means each person received a paltry GH¢142. According to what we gathered, they felt disrespected and disappointed by the offer and turned it down outrightly.

The comments during those days were nothing but mockery to the TikTok stars as they were subjected to days of public ridicule.

However, in a new development Felicia Osei, TikToker and a present at Media General reacted to the viral news in a recent interview on Onua FM.

She confirmed that they (21 Tiktokers) were given GHc3K to share. Felicia explained that they were given the amount as a ‘Thank You’ for gracing the occasion and making it one of a kind.

Yes, the stars did not take the money. Explaining this part of the case, Felicia disclosed that owing to the sharing of the Ghc3K, they thought it wise to turn down the offer (not as a way of disrespecting Fadda Dickson) because they couldn’t have shared it.

