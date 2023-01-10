type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFelicia Osei speaks after 21 Tiktokers rejected GH¢3K given to them to...
Entertainment

Felicia Osei speaks after 21 Tiktokers rejected GH¢3K given to them to share by Fadda Dickson

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

It became the most prominent social media conversation days ago.

21 TikTokers who honoured United Television’s (UTV) annual holiday event dubbed “UTV Day With The Stars” were disappointed after it was reported that they were given GHc3K to share.

This means each person received a paltry GH¢142. According to what we gathered, they felt disrespected and disappointed by the offer and turned it down outrightly.

The comments during those days were nothing but mockery to the TikTok stars as they were subjected to days of public ridicule.

READ ALSO: Over 20 TikTok stars invited to UTV reject GH¢3K given to them to share – Reports

However, in a new development Felicia Osei, TikToker and a present at Media General reacted to the viral news in a recent interview on Onua FM.

She confirmed that they (21 Tiktokers) were given GHc3K to share. Felicia explained that they were given the amount as a ‘Thank You’ for gracing the occasion and making it one of a kind.

Yes, the stars did not take the money. Explaining this part of the case, Felicia disclosed that owing to the sharing of the Ghc3K, they thought it wise to turn down the offer (not as a way of disrespecting Fadda Dickson) because they couldn’t have shared it.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, January 10, 2023
    Accra
    mist
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    1.6mph
    64 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News