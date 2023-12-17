type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFella Makafui and Salma Mumin confuse netizens with their natural and artificial...
Entertainment

Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin confuse netizens with their natural and artificial backsides – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actresses, Salma Mumin and Fella Makafui have caused a stir on social media with a video that broadcasts their partially purchased shapes.

Fella Makafui’s shape is said by many to be natural since we saw her from her early ages but Salma Mumin’s own was achieved through a BBL surgical procedure.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale spotted kissing his girlfriend at Medikal’s concert – VIDEO

The two actresses were seen holding hands and laughing towards a building for what is perceived to be a gig.

Checkout the video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, December 17, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
55 %
1.6mph
19 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more