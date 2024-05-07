Female university student flogs colleague for snatching her boyfriend

A video shared on the microblogging platform X has sparked an outrage online after a student was captured assaulting her colleague.

The bully could be heard while assaulting the victim and she would make sure she bleeds before letting her go.

According to the recorder who could be heard speaking in the background of the video, both ladies used to be best friends but the victim snatched the bully’s boyfriend.

As reported, the two students are mass Communication students at Bamidele Olumila University of Education, Science and Technology, Ekiti State.

The victim who goes by the name Ajayi Precious Gloria could be seen begging her oppressors who turned a deaf ear to stop hitting her.

While the victim withdrew into the apartment they lived in, those in the vicinity, refused to separate them while encouraging the bully to continue with her act.

The act has gotten the attention of the majority including the Ekiti State Police Command who shared a Press Release via their page on X (Twitter).

In their Press Release, they pleaded with netizens to remain calm while they carried out an investigation.

It read;

This is to inform the general public especially all concerned citizens and good people of Ekiti State that the State Police Command is not unaware of a video circulating currently on the social media where a female student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti(BOUESTI) was seen assaulting and molesting her fellow female student. The Command describes the act as inhumane and unacceptable.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, mni, has therefore, ordered a discreet investigation into the incident as he has already directed Ikere Area Commander to liaise with the Management of the Institution and ensure the perpetrator is identified investigated and made to face the legal consequence(s) of her barbaric action. Meanwhile, members of the public are implored to be calm and avoid taking laws into their hands as necessary action is underway.”

