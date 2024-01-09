type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFinal Evidence: Massive jubilation as the latest update about Afua Asantewaa's Guinness...
News

Final Evidence: Massive jubilation as the latest update about Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record sing-a-thon official statement drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Massive jubilation as good news from Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Records Sing-A-Thon attempt drops
- Advertisement -

Following a culmination of days filled with melodious tunes and heartfelt performances, the final evidence of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s extraordinary sing-a-thon attempt has been submitted for review.

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who attempted to break the Guinness World Record’s sing-a-thon record in an interview with Graphic Online, revealed that she has submitted the final evidence to the attempt for review and confirmation.

READ ALSO: Afua Asantewaa disqualified from the Guinness World Record singathon because of Kuami Eugene? Here’s all you need to know

She detailed that the evidence was submitted on Saturday, January 6, 2024, and was hopeful of a favourable response in the coming days.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, December 24, 2023, Afua embarked on a musical journey that captivated Ghanaians as well as showcased her vocal prowess in a marathon of soulful renditions.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Mrs Asantewaa Aduonum sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 105 hours set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

She had initially advertised a 117-hour effort during the attempt but the exercise extended into the early hours of the sixth day before she brought the attempt to an end.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…

READ ALSO: Nigerian Chef who cooked for 200 hours nonstop reportedly disqualified; Here’s why

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
4.2mph
75 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more