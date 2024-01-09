Final Evidence: Massive jubilation as the latest update about Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record sing-a-thon official statement drops

- Advertisement -

Following a culmination of days filled with melodious tunes and heartfelt performances, the final evidence of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s extraordinary sing-a-thon attempt has been submitted for review.

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who attempted to break the Guinness World Record’s sing-a-thon record in an interview with Graphic Online, revealed that she has submitted the final evidence to the attempt for review and confirmation.

She detailed that the evidence was submitted on Saturday, January 6, 2024, and was hopeful of a favourable response in the coming days.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, December 24, 2023, Afua embarked on a musical journey that captivated Ghanaians as well as showcased her vocal prowess in a marathon of soulful renditions.

Mrs Asantewaa Aduonum sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 105 hours set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

She had initially advertised a 117-hour effort during the attempt but the exercise extended into the early hours of the sixth day before she brought the attempt to an end.

