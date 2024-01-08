Afua Asantewaa disqualified from the Guinness World Record singathon because of Kumai Eugene? Here’s all you need to know

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa hasn’t been disqualified from the Guinness World Record Singathon attempt because of Kumai Eugene contrary to other worrying trending news on the internet.

Earlier yesterday, a video that went viral on social media captured the moment national heroine Afua Asantewaa made a jovial statement about her Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt.

In the video, Afua Asantewaa suggested that her disqualification might be due to her crush on Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.

Afua Asantewaa is waiting for her attempted record for longest singing to be confirmed by GWR.

As hilariously stated by Afua Asantewaa concerning her potential disqualification, Kuami Eugene is her Achilles heel hence he should be blamed if she doesn’t get recognised by Guinness World Records

According to her, she is Kuame Eugene’s biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam, however, it made her forget his lyrics.

“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘This guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene,” she told the host, IB.

