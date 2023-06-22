type here...
Entertainment

The first child of most women doesn’t belong to their husbands – Sally Mann claims

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Sally Mann and Yvonne Nelson
Controversial critic Sally Mann has asserted that the first child of most women does not belong to their husbands.

The loudmouth entertainment pundit made this claim in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s morning show, basing her claim on statistics she claims to have knowledge about.

Sally cited how the wife of Ghana’s ex-renowned footballer, Odartey Lamptey, lied for years about the true paternity of the children he thought to be his.

“Women are causing a lot of havoc in this society. Listen, plenty of women, their first kids are normally not for their husbands,” she said.

“This is based on statistics, and it is true. I can’t give it to you off the top of my head, but women are causing a lot of havoc in their relationships. Odartey Lamptey was one of them—a very clear one where three kids were not his kids.”

She was speaking on the back of the launch of actress Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, in which she share some explosive details about her private life.

In the newly published book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, she disclosed that her mother has refused to reveal her biological father to her, and that has destroyed the beautiful relationship they once had.

I am not Yonne Nelson by Yvonne Nelson

Sally Mann shared during her interview that she believes there is a reason God decided to let a man and a woman bear children; therefore, women should always be truthful to their children and give them a reason for their father’s absence in their lives if that happens.

She continued: “It’s high time women stop hiding behind ‘we’re the weaker vessel’ to destroy the lives of these kids. If you were raped, you owe it to your child. If the person didn’t accept the responsibility for your pregnancy, you owe it to your child to let them know this is what happened. You can never prevent a child from seeing their father.

“It is wrong on any level because the reason God gave the man and the woman to come together to just consummate and bring forth these kids was for a reason. The protection of a man is very important in a child’s life. So, women please stop lying to kids,” she lamented.

