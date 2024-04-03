First exclusive pictures from Aunty Naa’s secret wedding to Canada-based lawyer drops

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian radio presenter Aunty Naa reportedly tied the knot with a Ghanaian lawyer based in Canada last week in a very coded yet lavish ceremony.

The Oyerepa FM presenter, known in private life as Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, is reported to have remarried following her first failed marriage to Bonshyaka.

According to an insider who contacted GhPage, the award-winning media personality’s nuptials were an exclusive, invitation-only affair held at her home in Kumasi.

Details of the low-key wedding have remained tightly under wraps but the report indicates that an insider revealed that Aunty Naa’s new husband is a well-established lawyer.

While primarily residing in Canada, the groom frequently visits Ghana.

Days after the joyous event, exclusive photos from the wedding have dropped.



In a picture that has brightened up the faces of the lovers of the radio presenter, Aunty Naa was rocking an all-white neatly designed and well-tailored corset dress.

The pictures have since gone viral and garnered alot of positive comments from Ghanaians.

