Entertainment

First videos drop as Funny Face’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Ntim, remarries in beautiful traditional ceremony

By Kweku Derrick
Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, the ex-wife of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Funny Face, has tied the knot for the second time in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony.

Earlier, GHPage.com reported that Elizabeth has found love again and is planning to walk down the aisle with her new man. Well, the reports have been confirmed.

The engagement ceremony of Elizabeth Ntim and her husband Eric Adjei took place in the early hours of Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Taptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

Videos posted online shows Eric Adjei taking the traditional marriage vows as his newly-wedded wife and police officer, Elizabeth, smiled throughout.

The ceremony was witnessed by members of their families, friends, and loved ones who cheered them on.

Gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy also graced the occasion as she thrilled guests with her performance.

Watch the videos below.

The white wedding of the couple is slated for Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International, Lapaz Race Course, Rasta Park.

Source:GHPage

