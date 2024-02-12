Five suspects arrested over the stabbing of Jirapa Dubai CEO Eric Johnson to death (Video)

- Advertisement -

Five individuals have been apprehended for the murder of Ghanaian entrepreneur Eric Johnson, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, also known as Jirapa Dubai, situated in the Upper West region of Ghana.

As confirmed, Mr Eric Johnson was stabbed to death last Saturday by unknown assailants and was later found lying in a pool of blood by police.

Ghana Police released a statement Sunday revealing they had arrested one suspect.

“The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cosy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

“The deceased was found on 11th February 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel. The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident. One person has since been detained to assist the investigation.

“The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident,”

The suspect was later identified as Kumbata Kwaku, an employee of Cosy Hills Hotel.

The Ghana Police Service then revealed Monday, 11th February, that it had arrested four (4) more people in connection with the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

In a brief statement, the Police Service disclosed that the suspects, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel are in Police custody assisting the investigation.