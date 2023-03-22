Famed Liberian actor, movie producer and director, Frank Artus, has angrily taken to the internet to warn internet trolls to stop age-shaming his beautiful wife, Prima Frank.

For some time now, anytime the 43-year-old award-winning screen god shares pictures of his lovely and supportive wife on social media – Trolls will immediately hijack the comments section to drop senseless comments just to make fan of the mother of three.

The actor who is visibly tired of the age shame his wife always suffers at the hands of the mercy of cyber bullies has lost his cool.

Reaosn behind the cautious caption attached to his latest pictures on both his Instagram and Facebook page.

As sternly warned by infuriated Frank, this should be the last time anyone dares troll his wife for being older than him.

In these alluring photos that have since gone viral, the actor shared photos of himself and his wife, along with a heartfelt message directed at those who have been criticizing her age.

He wrote;

“Leave my wife’s name out of your mouths!” Frank wrote. “I did not marry AGE! I married a WOMAN in whom I am well pleased with.”

He additionally revealed in the caption that he has been with his wife for the past 20 years hence it’s common sense-defying for anyone to mock her now-looking old face and body because two decades isn’t a joke.

Social media users who are happy about Frank’s undying love and support for his wife have also shared the following sentiments;

NadiaYuh4 – Your Wife is very beautiful and it’s written all over her that she loves you somuch, she’s a very patient Woman,all she needs is more care and attension from you, women get older when they’re neglected, insecure and no pampering, anyone with deep eyes will know your wife has been through alot. Love your wife more not for social media validation but for real…….your wife has been with you through thick and thin please this woman needs her confidence Back.. Artus pamper your wife, always compliment her, dont just post her,take her out more often, buy her gifts, Make romantic dates with her, surprise her with gifts and always Make her know she’s your öne and only.Shalom.

Misspatty Gh – Most younger women without makeup or Instagram filter won’t dare compete with this natural beauty. She’s gorgeous

Eliamusa – her so they can come and marry you with their bad characters.. They can’t even make a good wife for just 3months

Preshee gold – Who called ur wife? Everybody go old one day. If u are insulting people dats older than u, dnt forget u will get old too and u av younger ones

Queenloveth – She looked younger than you,very beautiful (still beautiful) and happy in the younger picture … leave what people are saying and honestly ask yourself if indeed someone who gave you 20yrs of her life should look this stressed?? Women are delicate creatures and need a lot of love and pamper to bloom if not they will wither or age before their time …. Sir pls look into her eyes she looks stressed and almost scared … love her,pamper her,surprise her,tell her you love her,praise her in the house not her on social media,take her out and genuinely care for her then watch her bloom again.

Sraajayi – She look happier in first picture than second and third pics. She’s been through a lot in your hand. Please, she need pampering, care, attention. That will bring joy and confident back

