Frank Naro speaks after Big Akwes slapped him at Kumawood Football Gala

The social media feud between Kumawood actors Big Akwes and Frank Naro got physical after the former dished out a hefty slap on the face of the latter.

The slap occurred at a Football Gala over the weekend when Frank approached Big Akwes to exchange a formal handshake with him.

A video circulated on social media shows how Frank was met with an unexpected response from Big Akwes who had previously accused him of money rituals and music theft allegations.

Other actors and Kumawood celebrities present had to restrain Big Akwes from causing further damage.

Big Akwes slaps Frank Naro for shaking his hands at an event#ValentinesDay #ChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/B0B2C6enDD — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 15, 2023

Following the incident, Frank Naro has spoken exclusively to GHPage to explain what exactly happened.