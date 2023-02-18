type here...
Ghanaians react to Christian Atsu’s death on social media

By Kweku Derrick
Christian Atsu
Football lovers woke up to heartbreaking news Saturday about Christian Atsu who has been missing for almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake.

Atsu, 31, who played for Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League has now been found dead under the rubble of his home in the wake of the quake, his agent has confirmed.

The Ghana international had not been seen since the quake that caused the collapse of the apartment in the city of Hatay in which he was staying.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” his agent Nana Sechere tweeted on Saturday.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

This new piece of information has sent a mix of emotions across the country as many have reacted sadly to Atsu’s life that has seemingly been cut short.

Tributes have been pouring in for the player on social media.

    Source:GHPage

