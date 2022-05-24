- Advertisement -

The late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, listed over 60 properties in his will, which he bequeathed to his children, sisters, and a chunk of them to his nephews.

Sir John’s will has become the talk of the town following the quantum of properties and wealth he amassed during his time as a lawyer and politician.

From having properties in the Achimota Forest to owning a plot of land at the Ramsar site coupled with foreign bank accounts, houses, cars and even guns, his will has raised several eyebrows.

For the uninitiated, below is a full list of over 60 properties listed in Sir John’s WILL:

HOUSES

1. House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018

2. House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018

House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, was acquired on September 27, 2017

3. House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), acquired on August 7, 2019.

4. A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon.

5. A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon

7. A 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon

8. Another 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon

9. A 4-bedroom house on plot number GA56838 located in East Legon and acquired on October 25, 2018

10. A 5-bedroom house located in Sakora Wonoo

11. A 4-storey building located in East Legon, with 10 apartments, each apartment consisting of 3-bedrooms; and five apartments, each consisting of two bedrooms.

LANDS

12. Two plots of land located in Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region

13. Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 located in Oyarifa, were acquired on November 6, 2018.

14. A 5.541-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Jakaypros Limited

15. A 0.987-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Fasoh Limited

16. Unspecified piece of land located in the Achimota Forest jointly owned with Charles Owusu

17. An unspecified piece of land held in the name of DML located in the Achimota forest

18. A 5.07-acre land at the Ramsar site, Sakumono

19. Five plots of land located at Millenium city, Kasoa

20. One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, was acquired on December 13, 2019.

21. Two plots of land approximately 0.40 acres located at No.7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, near East Legon

22. One plot of land near the Chain Homes Estate at East Airport Hills.

23. A piece of land numbered plot 139 is located within the Adentaman District (aka Aviation land).

PRIVATE VEHICLES

24. Lexus LX570e

26. Ford Fusion

27. Lexus V6

28. Nissan Titan Pick Up V8

29. Mercedes Benz E68 Sport AMG

30. Honda Pilot V6

31. Honda Accord Sport

32. Toyota Landcruiser V8

33. Ford 150

34. Honda Accord 2.0 Touring

35. Toyota Rav 4, 2019 model

36. Chevrolet Cruze

37. Lexus Saloon Car, 2019 model

GUNS

38. Five pump-action guns

39. Wardrobe and Collection of Clothing

BANK ACCOUNTS

40. National Investment Bank, account no. 1802092960501

41. CBG, account no. 0302239130003

42. GT Bank- in the name of Ruth Korkor Odonkor

43. GT Bank-in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

44. Fidelity Bank, account no. 1060032907210

45. ADB, in the name of Jakaypros Limited

46. United States Bank, Wells Fargo, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

47. Canadian Bank Account, Royal Bank, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

INVESTMENTS

48. ADB: Two million cedis (2,000,000.00), expected to mature in April 2020.

49. Two hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 250,000) with NTHC which stood at GHc 303,720.22 as at July 31, 2019.

50. Joint gold production investment with Francis Owusu

Joint ownership in gold production investment with:

51. ROTL,

52. FASOH

53. MBL

HOSPITAL

54. Afriyie Memorial Hospital, located at Sakora Wonoo

OTHER BUSINESSES

55. A fuel Station located at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti region

56. Fuel tanker vehicles (10 in number)

57. One teak plantation located at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region

58. Rubber plantation located in the Eastern Region

59 Stalls located at the new Kejetia market, Kumasi (3 in number)

60. Farms at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was a Ghanaian politician and lawyer. He held numerous political posts, including that of New Patriotic Party general secretary. Before his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Forestry Commission. He was 65 at the time of his death.

