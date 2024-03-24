type here...
Entertainment

Funny Face allegedly kills two kids as he hits them with his car

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Information available at the news desk of Ghpage.com has it that comic Ghanaian actor, Funny Face has been involved in an accident.

In the video available at our news desk, a lot of people are seen at the accident scene.

One could hear a lady saying that Funny Face knocked down two kids with his car.

She went on to say that one of the kids is dead.

Meanwhile, Ghpage.com is following the story and will keep you updated.

Source:GH PAGE

