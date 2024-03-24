Dr. Kwaku Oteng has taken Kuami Eugene’s destiny, he will die soon- Ibrah 1

- Advertisement -

Young rich boy, Ibrah 1 has added his cents to the ongoing predicaments of Lynx entertainment signed artist, Kuami Eugene.

In wading into the ongoing predicaments of the “Monica” hitmaker, Ibrah 1 took his madness right to the doorstep of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kweku Oteng.

According to Ibrah 1, Dr. Kweku Oteng took out Kuami Eugene’s destiny the very moment he gifted him a Range Rover velar car.

He claims the young musician will soon buy his ticket to the land of silence, adding that the news will hit the internet as soon as possible.

“Kuami Eugene’s death will hit the internet very soon. The man who dashed him a Range Rover took his destiny”, Ibrah 1 wrote.