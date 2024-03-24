type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDr. Kwaku Oteng has taken Kuami Eugene's destiny, he will die soon-...
Entertainment

Dr. Kwaku Oteng has taken Kuami Eugene’s destiny, he will die soon- Ibrah 1

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Young rich boy, Ibrah 1 has added his cents to the ongoing predicaments of Lynx entertainment signed artist, Kuami Eugene.

READ ALSO: You deserve an SRC president position and not a president of a country- pastor goes hard on Cheddar

In wading into the ongoing predicaments of the “Monica” hitmaker, Ibrah 1 took his madness right to the doorstep of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kweku Oteng.

According to Ibrah 1, Dr. Kweku Oteng took out Kuami Eugene’s destiny the very moment he gifted him a Range Rover velar car.

READ ALSO: Cheddar made AMA close down my church- Evangelist Papa Shee opens “Keys”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He claims the young musician will soon buy his ticket to the land of silence, adding that the news will hit the internet as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: Use a lawyer when signing contracts and don’t be too desperate- Kwesi Arthur advises young musicians

“Kuami Eugene’s death will hit the internet very soon. The man who dashed him a Range Rover took his destiny”, Ibrah 1 wrote.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Sunday, March 24, 2024
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.9mph
0 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more