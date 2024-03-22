Funny Face, the uncle in a toddler’s body who’s still learning how to remove his pampers

- Advertisement -

Weak people are the causes of the problems in the world because instead of fighting their battles on their own, they disturb the peace of the masses with their daily rants and lamentations.

Apparently, Funny Face is the only man in Ghana’s showbiz industry who’s always making it into the headlines for the problems in his home, fights between his friends and attacks on the people who once helped him.

For years now, Funny Face has been behaving like the rich kid who has been denied entry into the first team and hence continues to cry and blame innocent people and not for his lack of talent.

Recall that in October 2021, Funny Face recorded himself insulting Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Adebayor.

In the video that gained massive traction on social media, Funny Face described the aforementioned revered personalities as fools who lack common sense.

For Fadda Dickson, the attack on him was so brutal to the extent that his innocent mother wasn’t even spared.

“Wo maame twe Fada Dickson. Fada wo maame twe. You bailed out on me Fada, you bailed out on me”, he yelled in the video.

As for Adebayor who has dashed him not less than two cars and also gave him a blank cheque on his birthday, his only crime was unfollowing him on social media.

Later, Ghanaians blamed this ill behaviour from Funny Face on his mental health.

In February 2021, Funny Face also launched a vulgar attack on police officers stationed at Kasoa.

As alleged by the comic actor, his baby mama Vanessa organised a squad for him and after he was beaten, the police arrested him.

In a video shared on social media, Funny Face narrated his horrifying experience with the police.

Funny Face has said that the police slapped him and beat him with handcuffs and guns.

Some years back, Funny Face also fought a bloody fight with his first wife online.

This followed accusations from Elizabeth Ntim that he was impotent, the reason he couldn’t impregnate her during their marriage.

Now, for Funny Face and his baby mama Vanessa, the less said, the better!

In 2021, Funny Face and Vanessa went their separate ways and it took the intervention of Kwaku Manu to bring them back.

In photos that went viral on social media, Vanessa paid a visit to the mentally challenged Funny Face at the Accra Psychiatrist Hospital where a judge committed him for two weeks after he appeared in court for unlawful discharge of firearms.

In pictures that went viral, Funny Face was seen all smiles holding on to his kids and baby mama.

After the reunion, Funny Face still attacked Vanessa again by insulting and cursing her in a self-made video.

In a video that went viral, Funny Face was heard saying; “Vanessa wo maame tw3”.

Fast forward to December 2021, Funny Face was accused of not taking care of his kids.

During an appearance on RTV, Vanessa Nicole alleged that the comic actor has ceased sending money to cater for the kids they share.

Vanessa made these damning allegations on live TV while Kumawood’s Papa Kumasi was the host of the show.

Fast forward to 2022, Funny Face came to rant on social media that Vanessa is not allowing him to see his kids.

He accused his baby mama of being evil for denying him access to his kids meanwhile he doesn’t financially contribute to the well-being of the innocent children.

In October 2021, Funny Face accused Vanessa again for selling him to his enemies (Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin).

As stated by Funny Face, it’s Vanessa who has been providing his haters with information.

In that same month, Funny Face attacked Vanessa for the umpteenth time by accusing her of theft.

In a video, he said;

Anytime you come to my place, you steal from me and you think i don’t know. You gave my kids to another man because you claim I cant take care of them,” he earlier stated

He also added that Vanessa connived with her mother and took 5,000 cedis from him for a C-Section during her pregnancy when the actual amount was GHC 1,800.

We are in the third month of 2024 and Funny Face has still not behaving like a toddler who has lost his candy.

The comic actor has broken down again after his baby mama denied him access to his children.

According to Funny Face, Vanessa is a witch who wants to destroy him.

As claimed by Funny, Vanessa is doing that after getting him attached to the kids once again because she knows they are his weakness.

Taking to social media, Funny Face has disclosed that he is tired of staying in Ghana because of all the maltreatment his baby mama is taking him through.

Amidst all these, Funny Face has subtly hinted that he will conduct a DNA test on his kids very soon.

It’s past time we tell Funny Face to behave like a man for once and end the fruitless rants on social media like a town crier.

With his enviable talent and success in his professional career, he should go back to the dreaming board and re-invent himself once again.

Shatta Wale did it, Iron Mike Tyson did the same, and even the legendary Daddy Lumba re-branded himself as DL and it worked.

Funny Face should learn how to remove his pampers on his own instead of always seeking assistance from social media users.