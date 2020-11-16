Funny Face threatens suicide over baby mama drama

It’s getting hot and more dangerous as Funny Face has threatened to commit suicide over his baby mama issue.

The comedian after raining insults on Maame Yeboah Asiedu and accusing her of having a hand in his failed relationship with his wife named Vanessa seems to have a lot running through his head.

In a new post on social media that can pass for a suicide message by Funny Face, he has decided to end it all (a reference to his life) to ‘save’ the situation he’s facing currently.

Funny Face born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, according to him in the post revealed that he has tried his best to show the world how much he loves his twins, Ella and Bella.

More to this, Funny Face mentioned that he has gone to the extreme in caring for his twins and wishes the world will understand him one day, but he again remarked he might not live to witness, a clear suicide note.

In his post he wrote; “GYE NYAME “ ?? One day .. da world will understand.. I might not be alive to witness it .. but my #ELLAandBELLA oooh boy !! What a father you have .. He gave up his fame.. even his life for ur well being .. but the people fighting ur father for u girls are many .. grow and fight for justice !! Have already started preparing ur will … note dis .. I will never and will never neglect u .. grow up and asked ur mother .. upon all dis things .. who is still sending her money for ur up keep .. yet she wants to see me dead !! If not ur mother . I never know u can have kids wit somebody and at da same time hate him .. she is so Evil .. u girls ask ur step sister “ Aseda “ why her father run away for 4 years without taking care of his daughter .. my #ELLAandBELLA der is more to dis dan da human eye can see .. “ I am da one sitting by da fire .. so I know how hot it is “ girls dis videos are for u .. don’t know how much time I have left on earth .. but Grow up to watch dis videos .. der are more 24 more worse ones with blood oozing from my hands .. know dis .. ur father was and is forever a WARRIOR !! Ask #FunnyFans and they will tell u .. when ur father was alive his nickname was “ GYE NYAME “ friends betrayed him on top of what ur mother is doing to him . Yet he fought till his last breath !! ??

In another writing of him on social media, the award-winning favourite actor, Funny Face blamed himself big time for messing up his chances of not choosing a better wife instead she chose Vanessa whom he described as a ‘Knife’.

This post by Funny Face is a clear sign that he has regretted ever having an affair with his twin daughter’s mother. His last note “ewiey3 no aba!” means a lot. Funny Face can do the worst if care is not taken.

Meanwhile, Funny Face twin’s baby mama has finally come out to expose him big time after heavily insulting Maame Yeboah Asiedu; Watch the video below;

This issue is getting more revealing!! Stay tuned on Ghpage for the latest. We are monitoring events…