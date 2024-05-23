type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFunny Face to officially conduct a DNA test on his daughters
Entertainment

Funny Face to officially conduct a DNA test on his daughters

By Qwame Benedict
Funny Face and baby mama Vanessa

Actor Funny Face has disclosed that he is officially going to conduct a DNA test on his daughters with Baby Mama Vanessa Nicole.

The actor has for years been complaining about his inability to see his daughters after Vanessa left their home for an unknown location.

He claimed that all efforts to get in touch with her have proven futile and he wonders if the girls are truly his daughters because he is in shock as to why his baby mama would be doing this to him knowing very well the love he has for the kids.

Recently, the two got entangled in a social media drama with Funny Face indirectly referring to his baby mama as an ashawo.

Following this, he took to his handle to announce that he was waiting for a court order so he could proceed to have a DNA test conducted on the girls.

He stated that if the result turned out to be negative, the country would clap for him.

He posted: “ GYE NYAME “ ??? I CANT WAIT FOR COURT ORDER to go do my own !! Hmmm .. “ GOD SAVE THE QUEEN ? “ if it goes otherwise .. Like GHANA ?? will be sweet k3k3 !!”

See screenshot below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
1.6mph
0 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways