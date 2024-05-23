Actor Funny Face has disclosed that he is officially going to conduct a DNA test on his daughters with Baby Mama Vanessa Nicole.

The actor has for years been complaining about his inability to see his daughters after Vanessa left their home for an unknown location.

He claimed that all efforts to get in touch with her have proven futile and he wonders if the girls are truly his daughters because he is in shock as to why his baby mama would be doing this to him knowing very well the love he has for the kids.

Recently, the two got entangled in a social media drama with Funny Face indirectly referring to his baby mama as an ashawo.

Following this, he took to his handle to announce that he was waiting for a court order so he could proceed to have a DNA test conducted on the girls.

He stated that if the result turned out to be negative, the country would clap for him.

He posted: “ GYE NYAME “ ??? I CANT WAIT FOR COURT ORDER to go do my own !! Hmmm .. “ GOD SAVE THE QUEEN ? “ if it goes otherwise .. Like GHANA ?? will be sweet k3k3 !!”

