I get joy in my heart- Vannessa’s reaction after Funny Face’s accident

A video of Vannessa, baby mama of Funny Face has gone viral after the comic actor had an accident.

Per an unconfirmed report available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, the video is supposed to be Vannessa’s reaction after her baby daddy had an accident.

In the video, Vannessa is seen happily among other people at a program.

The upcoming actress is seen jamming to a song that says “I get joy overflow in my heart”.