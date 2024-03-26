Greedy, hungry and selfish Kwaku Manu always wants to use people to make money- Ghanaians descend on Kwaku Manu after speaking about Funny Face’s issue

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor cum media personality, Kwaku Manu has faced the wrath of Ghanaians following the accident of his colleague actor, Funny Face.

Kwaku Manu, who is fond of addressing issues via his YouTube channel usually waded into Funny Face’s issue.

But from the look of things, Ghanaians seem to have known the intention of the actor and have as a result blasted him.

In a self-recorded video, Kwaku Manu was heard saying that Funny Face should be blamed for his predicaments.

According to him, it is a lie for Funny Face to attribute his predicaments to the fact that he is unable to see his children.

Kwaku, who claims to be close to the family of Vannessa noted that they are always ready to welcome Funny Face, however, pride would not let Funny Face go there.

Reacting to Kwaku Manu’s video, a netizen wrote “This kweku menu, always wait something to happen, then cashout,,”