A young lady has got the internet talking after she put up a booty display at Shatta Wale’s SHAXI float on the streets of Accra Thursday morning.

The street campaign to promote the ride-hailing app at one point came to a standstill when the lady decided to cause traffic with her wild dance move.

Clad in a SHAXI-branded white T-shirt and black tight shorts, she is filmed rolling over on the busy street and wiggling her butt to the admiration of onlookers who flanked her.

Netizens are in shock over the level of indecency the woman had to exhibit just to make money for a living.

One asked: This is sad but I respect her hustle! If the system was working she wouldn’t be breaking her neck for bread!

Another wrote: “How much was she paid”

The third intimated: “Sit on social media and insult her wai, she is working to be paid”

Some notable personalities including Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui play vital roles in the float considering their acquaintance with Shatta Wale.

Other celebrities spotted were Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo, Bishop Duncan Williams’ daughter and many others.

ALSO READ: Moment Medikal ignored his wife Fella Makafui in public causes stir