Ghanaian artistes are ungrateful – Mr Logic fires

By Qwame Benedict
Jupitar-Shatta-Wale-and-Mr-Logic
Dancehall dada Mr Logic has taken a swipe at Ghanaian musicians tagging them as ungrateful people.

According to the songwriter and artiste manager, he has worked with many musicians in the country but in the end, they have all proven to be ungrateful towards him and others who helped out.

Speaking with Kwaku Manu, he mentioned that one of such artiste is Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale whom he wrote a song for in the past.

Mr Logic disclosed that during an interview Shatta Wale was asked about that particular song but he failed to give him credit for his work.

He also mentioned Jupitar‘s name saying that he helped him out when he was coming up and struggling but after things started working out for him, he ignored him as if he had never done anything for him.

He further advised that if there is anyone out there who is seeking to help any Ghanaian artiste then that person should consider having a contract to back it up.

Mr Logic concluded that he would rather spend his money to help an animal rather than human beings.

