GhPageNewsMP sponsors 100 people from his constituency abroad
News

MP sponsors 100 people from his constituency abroad

By Qwame Benedict
Hon Alfred-Obeng-Boateng during an interview on Joy
Alfred-Obeng-Boateng
Information we’ve picked up has it that the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western North Region, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng is sponsoring some people in his constituency to seek greener pastures abroad.

The MP promised his constituents in 2002 that he would sponsor 100 persons in his scheme for “greener pastures abroad” by 2023.

At the commissioning of a mechanized borehole project at Baakokrom on Saturday, April 8, 2023, he disclosed that the first group of beneficiaries will soon leave Ghana in order to improve their lives abroad.

To better their situation, they will visit the United Kingdom and other nations in Europe.

The young people in the district are appreciative of Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng’s initiative.

When they succeed overseas, they think the recipients will remember where they’re from and boost the fortunes of their families and hometown.

