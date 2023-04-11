- Advertisement -

Information we’ve picked up has it that the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western North Region, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng is sponsoring some people in his constituency to seek greener pastures abroad.

The MP promised his constituents in 2002 that he would sponsor 100 persons in his scheme for “greener pastures abroad” by 2023.

At the commissioning of a mechanized borehole project at Baakokrom on Saturday, April 8, 2023, he disclosed that the first group of beneficiaries will soon leave Ghana in order to improve their lives abroad.

Also Read: I died and God brought me back to life – Mr Ibu

To better their situation, they will visit the United Kingdom and other nations in Europe.

The young people in the district are appreciative of Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng’s initiative.

When they succeed overseas, they think the recipients will remember where they’re from and boost the fortunes of their families and hometown.

Read More: Yul Edochie deletes photos of his second wife and son from his page