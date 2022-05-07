- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, is once again trending on the internet for his bizarre fashion sense that has been a thorn in the flesh for him ever since he became a mainstream act.

Yesterday, the contemporary Highlife musician was part of the many artists who were present on the first night of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The “Angela” hitmaker was wearing an all-black DAILY PAPER customised top & down with a pair of matching boots.

Kuami Eugene entirely covered his face with a nose mask and big dark shades making him appear like a movie villain.

Although Kuami Eugene’s drip was top notch but his critics have refused to give credit where it is due.

According to these trolls, Kuami Eugene’s dressing was inappropriate and his stylist did him a very great disservice.

Some even compared his dressing to that of a delivery guy looking at how he was all jacked up.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more;

When it comes to celebrities and fashion then Kuami Eugene of Lynx Entertainment fame has really suffered at the hands of trolls on social media.

No matter how he dresses, these critics will always find fault with his outfits and brutally condemn him.