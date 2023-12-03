type here...
Entertainment

Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa has reportedly given birth in the United States of America – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaaa has reportedly given birth in the United States of America, barely a month after traveling there.

In a recent video shared on social media, Asantewaa could be seen lying down on a hospital bed.

The TikToker gave a hint of his pregnancy when he made a video compilation of how some TikTokers used child birth to attack her.

After successfully giving birth, Asantewaa shared video of herself on the hospital bed with music singing praises to God.

Watch the video below

