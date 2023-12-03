type here...
“I left someone to die in a hospital because he was a Ga” – Bitter Asante nurse brags (PHOTO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A photo chanced on social media by the editorial desk of Ghpage.com has got social media talking and sparked a conversation between the Ga and Asantes tribes in Ghana.

According to the Nurse who uses a Facebook account with the name Melanin Maame Fosuah, she left a patient to die in a hospital just for the mere reason that the patient was a Ga.

The initial part of the conversation isn’t yet known but Melanin was echoing her hate for the people of the Ga tribe in Ghana and how she deeply hates them for the deeper parts of her heart.

Social media has gone agog at the sight of the trending image and call for her arrest is already in place.

However, Melanin uses a fake image of Facebook.

Check out the comment below

ATTENTION: It should be noted that the image used as the featured image (FI) was what we found as the profile picture of Melanin Maame Fosuah on her now deleted Facebook account. We can’t confirm if it’s actually her real picture.

