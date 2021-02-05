GhPage has received the news of the death of a fast-rising Ghanian Youtuber, Kezia Owusu. According to reports received, she died on 4th February.

Kezia Owusu was a co-host on a show dupped ‘Birthday TV’ and she was an excellent host.

Kezia Owusu

One of the saddest issues surround her death is that Kezia Owusu only celebrated her birthday about 10 weeks ago in November 2020.

She shared a very beautiful video to wish herself and also to thank her follower for the show of love during her birthday.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.