- Advertisement -

Nana Addo’s infamous ‘sika mp3 dede’ statement has wakened the anger in most Ghanaians which was earlier sleeping comfortably.

In Nana Addo’s most anticipated address to the nation yesterday, he failed to give out concrete measures needed to tackle the depreciation of the cedi and the hot economic climate.

To make matters worse, he decided to list some vague achievements, offered no real solutions and blatantly told Ghanaians to shut up as ‘sika mp3 dede’ which translates into English as ‘money doesn’t like noise’.

READ ALSO: Sika mp3 dede – Nana Addo tells Ghanaians in his address to the nation

As fumed by most Ghanaians, it was very insensitive on the part of Nana Addo to make such remarks.

Because he’s subtly refusing to take the blame for the chaos we find ourselves inside and instead, chiding Ghanaians for loudly complaining about the economic hardships.

Read some of the popular comments gathered under the trending ‘sika mp3 dede’ comments;

@Teyiwayola – I can’t believe you’d say this after what you caused. When was the last time you bought milk?

@Franksrafo9 – You guys made more noise about our currency than anyone. It’s your mismanagement not the talk. Indeed, things have fallen apart. Awurade hu GH Mobo. As3m ben koraa nie.

@Adjoa Dixon – When you were in opposition, you said y3 tsi so , now the money we’re sitting on doesn’t like noise eei

@Michaeladiko – If like sika mp3 d3d3,like will you be moving around this country with 50 land cruisers with one carrying your chair,with all the noise that comes with it? Pls stop insulting yourself. You had a good chance to inspire hope in us,but u blew it. Very empty Mr president. Do better

@Ntoggn – Hw3 Kasa Finn paaa man no keka eiii you get Vhim dey give we proverb for French inside herh

@No1stan – Has this account been hacked or something? After your speech you’ve tweeted a whole lot of non6s